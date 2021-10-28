Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.86 and last traded at $169.67. 6,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

