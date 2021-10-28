Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 608,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

