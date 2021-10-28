FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Price Down 4%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $252.16 and last traded at $252.27. Approximately 11,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 591,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
