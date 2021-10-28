FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Price Down 4%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $252.16 and last traded at $252.27. Approximately 11,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 591,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

