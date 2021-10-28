FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 57,700.0% in October

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 57,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
