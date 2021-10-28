FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 57,700.0% in October

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 57,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

