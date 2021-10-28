Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Flowserve stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

