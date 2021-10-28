Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Flowserve stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
