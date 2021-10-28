Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Flowserve stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

