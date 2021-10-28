Fmr LLC Has $15.44 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

