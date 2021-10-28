Fmr LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 155.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,674 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY opened at $56.47 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

