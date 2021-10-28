Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 184,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 776.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 206,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

