Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.94% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

