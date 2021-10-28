Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,580.98

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,580.98 ($20.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.13), with a volume of 16,415 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £813.94 million and a PE ratio of 38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,580.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

