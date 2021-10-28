Font Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Font has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $22,747.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

