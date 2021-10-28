FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 30,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.