FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.91 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

