FORA Capital LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Intel comprises about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 555,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

