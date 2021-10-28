FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 111,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

