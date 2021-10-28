Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,645,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 504,429 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9,052.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,072,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

