Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,552,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,995,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $394,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 211.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.