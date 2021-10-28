FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.57.
FormFactor stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.