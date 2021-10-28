Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.79 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

