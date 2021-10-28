Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.04

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -273.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

