Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

FRTA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,543. Forterra has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forterra stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Forterra worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

