Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,901 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

