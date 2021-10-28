Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTMDF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

