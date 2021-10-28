Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,169. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

