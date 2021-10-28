Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.990-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.