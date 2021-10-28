Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 96,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

