Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,372 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in News by 196.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

