Franklin Resources Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.