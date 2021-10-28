Franklin Resources Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $317,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 86.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 535.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

