Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,985 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

