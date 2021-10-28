Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

