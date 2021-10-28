Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

