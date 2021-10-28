Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,154 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.