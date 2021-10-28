Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $552.50 million and approximately $47.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.04 or 1.00087337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.37 or 0.06785016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 551,324,683 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

