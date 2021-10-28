Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 10,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.