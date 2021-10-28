FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 689,750 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.06.

FREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

