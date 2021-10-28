FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,962. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAAU. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.