FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.20

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.20 and last traded at $149.19, with a volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

