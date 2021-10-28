FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CATY opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.