FY2021 Earnings Estimate for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By SVB Leerink

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

