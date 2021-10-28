FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$16.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

