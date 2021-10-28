FY2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

ABG stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.