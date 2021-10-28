FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Increased by Analyst

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Hawaiian in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $13,734,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

