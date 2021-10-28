FY2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $17.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

