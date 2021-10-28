FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted by Analyst

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $210.60 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.