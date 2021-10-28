FY2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

MTB opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $97,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

