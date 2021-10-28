FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

