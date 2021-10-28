FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lifted by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

