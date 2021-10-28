FY2021 EPS Estimates for ZTE Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZTE in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

